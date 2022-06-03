Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AES’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. AES posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AES will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AES by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 67.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 416,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. AES has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

