Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.68 Million

Brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to announce $299.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.49 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $302.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.48.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,749,842.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,232 shares of company stock worth $5,002,314 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,438,000 after buying an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,589,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,663,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,598,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNET stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

