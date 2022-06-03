Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Post $0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. UWM reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 932,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,998. The firm has a market cap of $369.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in UWM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in UWM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in UWM by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in UWM by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UWM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

