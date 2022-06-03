Zacks: Analysts Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ERYTECH Pharma.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.
