Zacks: Analysts Expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ERYTECH Pharma.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:ERYP Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERYP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About ERYTECH Pharma (Get Rating)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.