Zacks: Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Post $1.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

NYSE:FUL opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.69%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

