Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Hologic posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.99 on Friday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

