Zacks: Analysts Expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.20. Materion posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Materion by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Materion by 22.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 298,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.30. Materion has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.79%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

