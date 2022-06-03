Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Oncorus posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncorus by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oncorus by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

