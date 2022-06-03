Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $364.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.47 million to $375.30 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $285.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGTI stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

