Zacks: Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $13.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Textron has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

