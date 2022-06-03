Zacks: Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Western Union by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU opened at $17.84 on Friday. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

