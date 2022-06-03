Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.95. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

ADC stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,006. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.