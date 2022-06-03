Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.95. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.
ADC stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,006. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.
In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 261.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
