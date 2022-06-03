Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.74. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $195.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BVH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $577.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.77. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

