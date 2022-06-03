Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.09 Million

Brokerages expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will report $597.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.73 million to $981.50 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $359.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 197.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.