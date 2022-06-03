Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.62. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $140,476,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

