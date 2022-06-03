Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will post $15.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.60 million and the highest is $15.70 million. Greenbrook TMS posted sales of $13.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $63.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $68.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.93 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $101.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Clarus Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

