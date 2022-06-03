Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Equities analysts expect Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) to report sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Immuneering’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Immuneering posted sales of $660,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year sales of $880,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 2,651.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Keating acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,451 shares of company stock valued at $123,501.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,472,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMRX stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

