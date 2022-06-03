Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Kemper reported earnings per share of ($1.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

KMPR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.18. 238,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. Kemper has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

