Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $35.43 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

