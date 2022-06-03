Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.70 million to $34.15 million. Radius Global Infrastructure reported sales of $24.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $138.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $139.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $177.57 million, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $178.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

RADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

RADI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 37,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,770. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,657,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $27,415,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,480 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 984,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.