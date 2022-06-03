Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.77 Million

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will post $124.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $110.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $503.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.16 million to $513.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $539.29 million, with estimates ranging from $533.98 million to $546.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 448,423 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18,423.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 239,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $652.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

