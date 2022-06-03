Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. RVL Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RVL Pharmaceuticals.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.45% and a negative return on equity of 100.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

