Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. ONE Group Hospitality reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ONE Group Hospitality.
ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 322,866 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ STKS opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $298.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.42.
About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
