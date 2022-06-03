Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

