Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aegon’s earnings. Aegon posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aegon.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

AEG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 501,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,453. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aegon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Aegon by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,011 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

