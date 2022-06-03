Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,874,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,224. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

