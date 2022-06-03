Zacks: Brokerages Expect APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for APi Group’s earnings. APi Group posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APi Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for APi Group.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $18.05 on Friday. APi Group has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APi Group by 413.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 216,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 56.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 182,266 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1,977.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

