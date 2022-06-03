Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $2.31 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

