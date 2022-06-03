Zacks: Brokerages Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Million

Brokerages expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.10 million and the lowest is $7.50 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $9.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $32.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.42 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCC. Bank of America lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $6.73 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $328.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 254,993 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 32.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

