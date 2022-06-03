Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will announce $786.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $802.00 million and the lowest is $772.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $749.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

