Zacks: Brokerages Expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) to post $10.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year sales of $19.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 million to $22.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.39 million, with estimates ranging from $5.29 million to $55.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Daré Bioscience.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.
Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the third quarter worth $45,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 200.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
