Zacks: Brokerages Expect IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IsoPlexis.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IsoPlexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISO traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,222. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.78.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

