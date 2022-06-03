Zacks: Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.17. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

KAR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 626,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 62.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 106.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 335,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

KAR opened at $16.60 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

