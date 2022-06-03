Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.26 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $22.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $164.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.92 million to $182.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $193.85 million, with estimates ranging from $162.36 million to $238.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 507.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 147,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KPTI stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $484.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

