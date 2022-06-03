Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 214,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,830. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -180.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,912,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

