Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Sell

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

ImmunityBio stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,593. ImmunityBio has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 75,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

