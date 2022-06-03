Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.81.

SHIP stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,336 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $4,378,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $1,938,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

