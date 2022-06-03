Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) to Sell

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skeena Resources Limited is a mining exploration company. It focused on developing precious metal properties principally in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. Skeena Resources Limited is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Skeena Resources stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

