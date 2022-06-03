Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to Sell

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $26.91 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.75.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StepStone Group (STEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.