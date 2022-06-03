Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) to Sell

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terumo Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sales of medical products and equipment. The products offered by the Company covers General Hospital Products, Cardiac & Vascular Products, Blood Transfusion Products and Consumer Healthcare Products. General hospital products offered by it include Disposable Medical Equipment, Medical Electronic Products, Diabetes Care Products, CAPD Systems and Pharmaceuticals; Cardiac & Vascular Products include Interventional Systems, Cardiovascular Systems and Artificial Vascular Grafts. Terumo’s Blood Transfusion products include blood bags, blood filter, filter in line, blood administration sets and apheresis, while consumer healthcare products include ear thermometer, electronic thermometer, basal body thermometer, electronic sphygmomanometer, urine test strip and leg compression stockings. Terumo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Terumo stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. Terumo has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

