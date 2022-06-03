Zacks Investment Research Lowers Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Hold

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,788. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.38. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

