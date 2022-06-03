Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) to “Buy”

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alstom from €37.50 ($40.32) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alstom from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alstom from €50.00 ($53.76) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Alstom stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 298,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

