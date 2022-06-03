Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to “Buy”

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 715,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

