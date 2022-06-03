Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Hold

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

CDTX remained flat at $$0.43 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

