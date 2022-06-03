Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to “Hold”

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CHCT stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $36.02. 94,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,838. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

