Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to “Hold”

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $280.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,312. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at $478,648.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 556,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,311,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.