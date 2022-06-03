Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.60 ($80.22).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

ZAL opened at €36.59 ($39.34) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($53.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.52.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

