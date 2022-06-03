Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

