Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 513,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,147. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.27. Zumiez has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $664.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.57.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zumiez by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

