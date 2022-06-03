Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $232-239 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.65 million.Zumiez also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. Zumiez has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $664.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

